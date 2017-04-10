'We've Been Sold!'

'We've Been Sold!'

In the biggest east coast media shakeup in recent memory, owners of Halifax's venerable Chronicle Herald have quietly scooped up Transcontinental Inc.'s entire roster of stalwart Atlantic Canadian local newspapers and sites - including this one. The historic move - which sees the Quebec printing and media giant today sell a combined 28 publications and web brands, as well as printing and distribution assets, to Herald brass - creates a media chain that covers every major market in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador.

Prince Edward Island

