Wear Red Road Race in Charlottetown has special meaning for one UPEI student
After experiencing a health scare over the Christmas break, UPEI student Ashtyn Bartlett will be lacing up her sneakers on April 22 to help out the P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre. April 22 will be the ninth annual Wear Red Road Race at HMCS Queen Charlotte in Charlottetown.
