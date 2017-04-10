Warrant issued after man found guilty on drug charge skips sentencing
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Island man who failed to attend court for sentencing on a drug conviction. Supreme Court Justice Ben Taylor issued the warrant, ordering Fougere to be held in custody upon arrest until April 12 for sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC