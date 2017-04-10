Victoria Playhouse plans packed season
The Victoria Playhouse is one of the favoured spots for theatre on P.E.I., thanks to its intimacy and quality. The small but mighty Victoria Playhouse is gearing up for another season of plays and concerts in Victoria-by-the-Sea, P.E.I., for its 36th year.
