Tyne Valley man accused of drunk driving at nearly double legal limit
A Tyne Valley man will appear in court in June after allegedly driving with nearly double the legal limit of alcohol in his system. East Prince RCMP stopped the 18-year-old man's Dodge Ram while patrolling in Tyne Valley on April 22. The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that were almost twice the legal limit.
