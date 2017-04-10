Trial underway for 2 men shot in Chri...

Trial underway for 2 men shot in Christmas Day altercation

57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Matthew Clarke, left, and Brodie McQuaid are on trial in P.E.I. Supreme Court for assault and break and enter in relation to a shooting on Christmas Day 2015. Just months after being sentenced to one year in jail for his role in a Christmas Day shooting in 2015, Matthew Brian Misener was back in court, this time testifying as a witness in the case against the two men shot at his Pleasant Grove, P.E.I. home early that day.

Prince Edward Island

