Trial of P.E.I. man accused of bloody hotel beating adjourned until May 24

The trial of a man accused of severely beating a woman in a hotel room has been adjourned until May 24. The Crown is expected to call one more witness in the trial of Thomas Peter Argon, who is charged with endangering the life of Julie Lynn Gaudet. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Injuries were avoided in a dramatic two-vehicle collision near the Hillsborough Bridge Friday afternoon that left an SUV on its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.