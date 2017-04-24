Trial of P.E.I. man accused of bloody...

Trial of P.E.I. man accused of bloody hotel beating adjourned until May 24

8 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The trial of a man accused of severely beating a woman in a hotel room has been adjourned until May 24. The Crown is expected to call one more witness in the trial of Thomas Peter Argon, who is charged with endangering the life of Julie Lynn Gaudet.

Prince Edward Island

