Trial of P.E.I. man accused of bloody hotel beating adjourned until May 24
The trial of a man accused of severely beating a woman in a hotel room has been adjourned until May 24. The Crown is expected to call one more witness in the trial of Thomas Peter Argon, who is charged with endangering the life of Julie Lynn Gaudet. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Injuries were avoided in a dramatic two-vehicle collision near the Hillsborough Bridge Friday afternoon that left an SUV on its side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC