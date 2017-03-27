Traffic stop results in impaired driv...

Traffic stop results in impaired driving charges in Corner Brook

An early morning traffic stop in Corner Brook on Saturday has resulted in a 27-year-old man being charged with impaired driving. The stop occurred at 3 a.m. on Valley Road.

