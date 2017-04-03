Tory leadership candidate Steven Blaney mixes up Yogi Berra and Babe Ruth
Conservative leadership candidate Steven Blaney mixed up two famous New York Yankees today as he tried to put a positive spin on his lacklustre polling numbers and tepid support. Blaney attributed the famous "It ain't over till it's over" quote to Babe Ruth instead of renowned wordsmith Yogi Berra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC