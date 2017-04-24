Tool kit can guide municipal leaders through amalgamation
'They need to be regions and work together,' says Bruce MacDougall, president of the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities. The Federation of Prince Edward Island Municipalities launched the online resource, called Building for the Future: A Guide to Municipal Restructuring , just in time for Monday's annual meeting.
