Todd Maclean: Delta Sugar is spreading the word
"I thank you for coming to spend your hard-earned money to see me when you may have not known me from Adam," Toronto's Samantha Martin said to her audience in Charlottetown last Friday night. But that was after the intermission when by that point, the roots/blues/rock singer and five-time Maple Blues Award nominee had already not only introduced herself well to the crowd in front of her at The Mack, but had them pretty well wrapped around her finger.
