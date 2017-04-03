Thick ice could affect Maritime Electric work in the Northumberland Strait
The Isaac Newton could be hampered by unusually thick ice that's expected to be pushed into the Northumberland Strait. The Canadian Coast Guard is keeping an eye on a large ship burying 3,500 tonnes of cables for Maritime Electric in the Northumberland Strait.
