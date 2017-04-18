The new $10 bill, and how to tell it's not fake
A Bank of Canada representative was on P.E.I. last week to talk to law enforcement officials about counterfeit money. Monique LeBlanc, director for currency for the Atlantic region, visited with cadets at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside to teach them how to spot fake banknotes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|10 hr
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC