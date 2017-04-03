Tax mess for N.B. newlyweds latest case in festering government scandal

A newlywed couple in New Brunswick have come to claim they are victims of a massive miscalculation on their property tax assessment, adding fuel to growing criticisms the premier failed to oversee and fix a new, but deeply flawed system. Julie MacLean and husband Mark Robinson say they were stunned to receive a notice one year after buying their home in New Maryland, indicating the assessed value had doubled from about $170,000 to $347,000.

