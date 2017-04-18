Summerside man facing weapons charges after altercation in a bar
A 54-year-old Summerside man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer after an incident Friday evening in a Summerside bar. At approximately 10:30 p.m. police were called to the establishment by staff members who had asked the man to leave the premises due to his level of intoxication.
