Summerside man facing weapons charges after altercation in a bar

A 54-year-old Summerside man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer after an incident Friday evening in a Summerside bar. At approximately 10:30 p.m. police were called to the establishment by staff members who had asked the man to leave the premises due to his level of intoxication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.