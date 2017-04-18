Summerside eliminating some parking spaces on Pope Road
The parking situation at the centre has been a concern for council for many years as drivers are routinely forced to park on both sides of Pope Road. Though council agreed to eliminate these six spaces, some councillors also called for a more comprehensive parking strategy to be developed for the area, including examining the option of banning parking on both sides of Pope Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Sat
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC