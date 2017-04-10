Stabbing Joy performs on the roof of ...

Stabbing Joy performs on the roof of Confederation Court Mall

The Guardian

It's not every day a concert is hosted on a rooftop, but Stabbing Joy will heard all over Charlottetown tomorrow from the top of the Confederation Court Mall. This Town is Small is an artist driven non-profit organization dedicated to education, career and artistic practice, and experimental programming in contemporary arts.

Prince Edward Island

