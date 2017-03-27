Special weather statement issued for ...

Special weather statement issued for Newfoundland Monday and Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a number of special weather statements for the island part of the province. Image courtesy of weather.gc.ca Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early this morning for the entire island, forecasting significant snowfall, blowing snow and heavy winds Monday and Tuesday.

