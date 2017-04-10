Slocan Ramblers coming to Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside
Harbourfront Theatre presents an evening of homegrown Canadian Bluegrass as the Slocan Ramblers make their first appearance in Summerside, Thursday, May 4. The Slocan Ramblers are Canada's premiere young bluegrass band, made up of members Frank Evans on banjo, Adrian Gross on mandolin, guitarist Darryl Poulsen and Alastair Whitehead on bass. Rooted in the tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, The Slocans have quickly become a leading light of Canada's roots music scene, built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC