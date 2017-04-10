Slocan Ramblers coming to Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside

Harbourfront Theatre presents an evening of homegrown Canadian Bluegrass as the Slocan Ramblers make their first appearance in Summerside, Thursday, May 4. The Slocan Ramblers are Canada's premiere young bluegrass band, made up of members Frank Evans on banjo, Adrian Gross on mandolin, guitarist Darryl Poulsen and Alastair Whitehead on bass. Rooted in the tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, The Slocans have quickly become a leading light of Canada's roots music scene, built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.