Search on again for worst roads in Atlantic Canada
The Atlantic region of the Canadian Automobile Association has been conducting its Worst Roads campaign for the past six years. Any road in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador is eligible for the dubious distinction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC