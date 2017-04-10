Russian couple in P.E.I. shocked, angry about St. Petersburg bombing
Not only was it in her hometown, but it occurred in the metro station underneath the office building where she had worked before she and her husband, Daniil Gorbachev, had moved to Charlottetown last August. "I just woke up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|3 hr
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|13 hr
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC