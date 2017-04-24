Revitalize your family tree research at Genealogy Fair on April 29
The P.E.I. Genealogical Society wants to help revitalize your genealogy research and get plenty of practical tips, contacts and resources. The society is hosting a Genealogy Fair on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10 Northridge Parkway in Charlottetown.
