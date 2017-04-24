Radio-Canada series filming in Charlottetown and Rustico this June
Quebec songwriter, performer and actor Kevin Parent will be visiting Charlottetown and Rustico the first weekend of June as one episode of the summer series "La Petite SA©duction" is a Francophone TV series on the network ICI Radio-Canada. In this TV version, francophone towns try to make a celebrity fall in love with their community and way of life by showcasing their regional delights and best-kept secrets.
