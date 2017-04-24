Quebec police investigating after 19 ...

Quebec police investigating after 19 dogs found dead near roadside

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Quebec provincial police are investigating after 19 dead dogs were found by the side of a road near Quebec City. A citizen called police after finding the decomposing carcasses last week in Cap-Sante, about 50 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Thu Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr 25 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr 22 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;... Apr 12 surveillance- 1
News UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in... Apr 12 Kathy 1
News Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship Apr 9 Arnold 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC