Privacy commissioner says no investigation into deleted emails needed
An Opposition MLA in Prince Edward Island says he is disappointed the province's privacy commissioner declined to launch an investigation into deleted government emails related to P.E.I.'s e-gaming scandal. Sidney MacEwen says he believes the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act was violated when emails of key government officials involved in e-gaming were deleted.
