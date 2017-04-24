Prince Edward Island's spring lobster fishery is underway
Close to 10 per cent of Prince Edward Island's fleet of 960 spring lobster boats set out from Northport wharf Saturday morning. Dozens of family members, friends and visitors lined the end of the wharf to view the annual spectacle and to wish the fishermen a safe season.
