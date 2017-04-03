Prince Edward Island tables budget wi...

Prince Edward Island tables budget with small surplus of $600,000

Read more: Telegram

Prince Edward Island's Liberal government delivered on a year-late promise to balance the province's books today, tabling a budget with a projected $600,000 surplus for 2017-18. The $1.8-billion fiscal plan includes a $35 million increase in health spending to $640 million - touted as the largest increase in nearly a decade.

Prince Edward Island

