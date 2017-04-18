There are on the The Guardian story from 10 hrs ago, titled Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Canada 150 celebration. In it, The Guardian reports that:

They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where massive celebrations are planned to mark Canada's 150th birthday. Johnston says he is pleased they are joining the birthday bash and looks forward to Canadians being able to showcase the best of this country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Guardian.