Preliminary court hearing for Calgary man in mother-daughter murder

14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

An Alberta court hearing has began to determine whether there's enough evidence to send a Calgary man to trial for the murder of a woman and her five-year-old daughter last summer. Edward Downey, 47, was charged last July with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Prince Edward Island

