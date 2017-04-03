Police seize fentanyl powder in Winds...

Police seize fentanyl powder in Windsor, Ont., bust; 2 people charged

Investigators say they seized 109.4 grams of fentanyl powder, 66 fentanyl capsules, 25 fentanyl pills, 35 oxycodone pills, eight fentanyl patches, marijuana, cash and cellphones. A 20-year-old woman is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose trafficking.

Prince Edward Island

