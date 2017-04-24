PC party president leaves in midst of lead-up to leadership convention
Pat Banks, who has served as party president since 2015, notified the party executive on Wednesday of his resignation, effective immediately. He said the reason was personal in nature and was not because of any negative feelings or experiences with the party or its policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr 25
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr 22
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC