P.E.I. woman found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from owning animals for 5 years
Sandra Helen Tomalin, 75, has been found guilty of animal cruelty in connection to one of the cats seized from her Spring Valley, P.E.I., property in January 2016. The judge has banned her from owning any animals for five years and she'll be on probation for two years.
