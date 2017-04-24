P.E.I. says it's No. 1 in Canada when it comes to recycling and...
When it comes to recycling and composting, residents of Prince Edward Island can now boast they're the best in Canada. The P.E.I. government is citing newly released figures from Statistics Canada that show the province keeps more waste out of landfills, per person, than anywhere else in the country.
