P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault hotline response time questioned

15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Jordan Brown, MLA for Charlottetown - Brighton, raised concerns over response times when it comes to providing counselling services to victims of rape and sexual assault in the province during legislature Thursday. Brown raised this issue in light of a recent hearing from the standing committee of Health and Wellness where a representative of Mothers Helping Mothers outlined a number of concerns in the P.E.I. health care system.

Prince Edward Island

