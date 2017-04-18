P.E.I. legislature passes motion call...

P.E.I. legislature passes motion calling for more support for grandparents

A motion calling on the government to develop an assistance program for grandparents raising grandchildren passed in the provincial legislature Tuesday evening. This isn't the first time the topic has been discussed in the legislature.

