P.E.I. honours injured and killed workers on National Day of Mourning

Jason Woodbury, CUPE PEI; Carl Pursey, PEI Federation of Labour; Lenny Murphy, City of Charlottetown health and safety co-ordinator; Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee; and Joey MacKinnon, President of CUPE Local 501 raise a flag in support of the National Day of Mourning. Flags are flying at half-mast on P.E.I. today to remember workers killed or injured on the job.

