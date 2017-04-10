P.E.I. family's 10-year-old son bumpe...

P.E.I. family's 10-year-old son bumped from overbooked Air Canada flight

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Cole Doyle, 10, eventually made it onto a flight in Halifax with his father Brett, after their flight out of Moncton was cancelled. A Stratford, P.E.I., family is speaking out after their 10-year-old-son was bumped from an Air Canada flight during their March Break vacation to Costa Rica.

