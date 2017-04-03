P.E.I. court sends Brookfield Farms back to trial on fish kill charge
A P.E.I. Supreme Court judge has ordered a new trial for a farm that was cleared of an environmental infraction that led to a fish kill. In a decision issued March 30, Justice Nancy Key ruled the trial judge couldn't have reached the conclusion she did based on the evidence available to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Sun
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC