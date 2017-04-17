Ottawa wants young teens to avoid criminal record for pot possession
Newly tabled legislation proposes that people under age 18 would not face criminal prosecution for possessing or sharing up to five grams. Bill Blair, a Liberal MP working with federal ministers on the legislation, says the ultimate goal is to give provinces and territories flexibility to prohibit possession of any amount of cannabis, with the option to introduce non-criminal sanctions for having a small amount.
