Order of Canada members, youth leaders stop for Island Walrus Talk
The Walrus Talks Conversations about Canada: We Desire a Better Country tour hopes to provide Canadians with opportunities to participate and celebrate together, fostering a deeper understanding of Canada, its people, and what it means to be Canadian. Charlottetown is the next stop on the Walrus Talks national tour, bringing Islanders together with Order of Canada members and youth leaders to talk about how to make a better country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
