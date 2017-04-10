Number of asylum claims lodged in Canada from Mexico rose again in March
New figures from the Immigration and Refugee Board show that March recorded the highest number yet of new claims in 2017 - 110, up from 85 in February and 71 in January, for a total of 266 so far this year. Last December, the Liberal government lifted a requirement for Mexicans to obtain a visa before travelling to Canada and an increase in claims was forecast.
