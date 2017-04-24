Nova Scotia's governing Liberals pull campaign ad suggesting May 30 election
A campaign video posted to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party's website today appears to confirm a spring election is in the air. The video, which is no longer available, showed Premier Stephen McNeil posed next to a campaign slogan and the message "on May 30th vote Liberal."
