Nova Scotia woman arrested 3 times in 3 weeks for drunk driving: police

A Halifax woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly colliding head-on with a car, causing another vehicle to swerve out of the way and trying to ram a police car before veering off into a ditch. RCMP say it was the third time in three weeks that the Lower Sackville woman was arrested for impaired driving.

