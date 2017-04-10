No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's draw - and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed. The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
