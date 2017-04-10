NewsAlert:Renowned HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg drowns in Florida

It's not every day a concert is hosted on a rooftop, but Stabbing Joy will heard all over Charlottetown tomorrow from the top of the Confederation Court Mall. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Who'd have thought there would be a mustard cookbook featuring information about and recipes made with this Canadian crop? EMYVALE, P.E.I. - Brian Dunn, Jon Matthews and Cynthia MacLeod will perform in "Raise the Roof" at the Emyvale Rec Centre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Halifax band Neon Dreams now shines brightly in the spotlight, rapidly writing one of the most compelling success stories by a fully independent Canadian act in quite some time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.