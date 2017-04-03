New sewing and quilting shop takes off near Kensington

After Faith LeClair learned her workplace - Bargain Fabric Outlet - would close, she decided to set up her own sewing store at her home near Kensington, P.E.I. "We all knew it was coming, we expected to have probably another year, but things didn't work out that way," LeClair said of the closure of Bargain Fabric Outlet in North Bedeque, P.E.I., where she worked for eight years. "I do have a lot of stock in the old garage, my credit card says I do anyway," LeClair said with a laugh standing in the space she's turned into Sew Blessed Quilters.

