New money for legion, ATV club and grist mill in western P.E.I.
Work will be done to stabilize Leard's Grist Mill by the O'Leary Centennial Museum and Library Association. The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced a $382,774 investment for 11 infrastructure projects in Western P.E.I. "In order for Prince Edward Island to thrive and Islanders to benefit, all regions of our province must be strong," said Pat Murphy, P.E.I. Minister for Rural and Regional Development in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|16 hr
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr 12
|surveillance-
|1
|UPEI to highlight Anne author with new chair in...
|Apr 12
|Kathy
|1
|Drivers confirmed for World Driving Championship
|Apr 9
|Arnold
|1
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar '17
|charitable-organi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC