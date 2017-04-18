New money for legion, ATV club and grist mill in western P.E.I.

Work will be done to stabilize Leard's Grist Mill by the O'Leary Centennial Museum and Library Association. The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced a $382,774 investment for 11 infrastructure projects in Western P.E.I. "In order for Prince Edward Island to thrive and Islanders to benefit, all regions of our province must be strong," said Pat Murphy, P.E.I. Minister for Rural and Regional Development in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.