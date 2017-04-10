N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive ca...

N.B. prosecutors seeking to revive case against officers who shot businessman

The Guardian

Crown lawyers in New Brunswick are seeking a judicial review of a judge's decision to throw out manslaughter charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman two years ago. The province's Public Prosecutions Services issued a brief statement today saying it was the Crown's opinion the judge committed a jurisdictional error by failing to consider all of the relevant evidence at the conclusion of the officers' preliminary hearing in February.

