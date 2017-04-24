More pie tart shells recalled for possible E. coli contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Mom's Pantry/Jim & Leonie brand 3" Unsweetened Tart Shells and 9-inch Unbaked Pie Lids are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible E. coli contamination. CFIA says the recall includes all units sold from Dec. 1, 2016, up to and including April 28, 2017, for the Unsweetened Tart Shells, and all units sold from March 15 up to and including April 28 for the Unbaked Pie Lids.
