Married 60 years? Come have lunch with the Lewises
P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis and his wife Dorothy will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 29. Couples on P.E.I. who have been married 60 years are being invited to celebrate this summer with Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis and his wife, Dorothy. "We are inviting all P.E.I. couples married in 1957 to contact my office to receive an invitation to a special anniversary luncheon with us at Government House this year," Lewis said in a news release.
